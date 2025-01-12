Prospects promising for China-Iran cooperation within BRICS: Chinese ambassador

Ahvaz, IRNA – China’s ambassador to Iran has said the prospects of cooperation between the two countries within the framework of the BRICS group are promising.

Speaking with IRNA on Saturday, Cong Peiwu called for enhanced bilateral cooperation between Iran and China in the economic and multilateral domains.

He described BRICS as a favorable platform for strengthening economic cooperation between the countries of the Global South. “In addition to constructive interaction between member states, the activities of this group lead to the expansion of cooperation with other countries as well,” he said.

He added that these interactions are not limited to trade exchanges, but rather, cross-border e-commerce and cooperation in various fields of the digital economy, artificial intelligence, innovation, and technology are also among other activities carried out within the BRICS bloc.

Iran officially joined BRICS as full member in January 2024, months after it was invited to join the expanding bloc along with Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia. BRICS initially consisted of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. It is considered to be a counterpart to the G7 bloc of the world’s largest economies.

In his Saturday remarks, Ambassador Cong also underscored the need to support the development and expansion of the open global economy.

He slammed the unilateral actions and economic threats of certain countries against Iran and China as “illogical”.

“All countries should support the open and win-win [global] economy, and in this regard, we firmly oppose the unilateral actions and economic threats of certain countries,” he asserted.

