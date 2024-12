Iran FM Araghchi arrives in China

Araghchi, has embarked on a visit to China to follow up the strategic cooperation agreement between the two countries.

The two countries have strengthened political trust and cooperation by implementing a 25-year comprehensive cooperation plan, which has reinforced mutual solidarity across various domains.

This partnership, Araghchi said, is based on a solid foundation and covers a wide range of areas.

Iran and China, according to Araghchi, share common interests not only in bilateral and regional matters but also on the international stage.

Both nations are firmly committed to multilateralism and the benefits of collective cooperation in pursuit of global prosperity.

They continue to work closely in multilateral frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) and BRICS.

