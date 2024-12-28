Official highlights efforts by Asian states to challenge Boeing, Airbus monopoly

In an exclusive interview with IRNA on Saturday, Hossein Pourfarzaneh noted that Asia has a vast economy with key players such as China, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Russia, and Iran.

“We are working to lay the groundwork for Asian aviation regulations, which, if realized, could lead to the creation of a joint aviation company akin to Boeing or Airbus,” he explained.

Pourfarzaneh, who also serves as Iran’s deputy minister of roads and urban development, highlighted the historical reliance on US aviation regulations, which bolstered Boeing’s rise.

“For years, most countries followed American aviation laws, strengthening Boeing’s position,” he said, adding that twenty years ago, Europe implemented its own aviation regulations, leading to Airbus’s growth and collaborative production of its aircraft components among European nations.

Discussing progress on the initiative, Pourfarzaneh noted that preliminary talks with Asian countries have taken place.

“We’ve had discussions, prepared groundwork, and even signed some agreements,” he said. “However, this effort needs to mature, with each country’s role and contribution clearly defined. We’ve requested this matter be raised in BRICS and Shanghai Cooperation Organization meetings.”

The official also underscored Iran’s capabilities in aviation technology. “Iran has strong expertise in aircraft engines, recognized by both China and Russia. We are acknowledged as a key player in this field,” he remarked.

Pourfarzaneh’s comments come amid strengthening ties between Iran and nations in the BRICS and Shanghai blocs, reflecting a broader push to reduce dependency on Western-dominated industries.

