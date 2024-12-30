Joint actions define strategic depth of Beijing-Teheran ties

My trip to meet with my old friend comes after the successful meeting of our two presidents in Kazan, Russia, on the sidelines of the first official participation of the Islamic Republic of Iran as a full member of BRICS, at a significant and historic moment in global and regional developments, and when the path for pragmatic cooperation between the two countries has expanded through the consensus reached between our two leaders.

It has been almost five years since I last visited Beijing in 2019, when I came to participate in the "Iran-China Joint Consultation on the JCPOA". At that time, I had good discussions with our Chinese friends; we responsibly worked to encourage the other parties to return to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action and adhere to their commitments. With a responsible and pragmatic approach, we demonstrated that nuclear issues are an inseparable part of the strategic cooperation between our two countries, and what makes an agreement lasting is "acting responsibly" and "adhering to commitments". It is emphasized that "when engaging with Iran as an important regional player, it must be done with respect, honor and on an equal footing".

China's achievements as a developing country open windows of hope for other developing nations, showing that through unity, solidarity and cooperation, they can overcome even the most difficult challenges. The concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind proposed by President Xi Jinping has created a historic and momentous trend for the global community. I believe it aligns well with the prospect of "convergence and consensus" of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian. The Iranian president's initiative for convergence is an effort to honor the legacy of our ancestors while bridging the future and simultaneously identifying opportunities within threats to illuminate the path for new collaborations. Our ancestors wisely believed that "the past is the beacon of the future" and that "behind every darkness, there is brightness".

The long-standing, authentic and comprehensive nature of the relations between Iran and China is a fundamental characteristic of the two countries' current relationship. It is a source of pride that the legacy of the past half-century of these relations, under the guidance of the wisdom of the two countries' leaders, has been accompanied by significant and valuable achievements. The presidents of today have defined a solid foundation for the bilateral relationship based on "shared values" and "ancient people-to-people connections", and have established firm pillars by emphasizing the principles of mutual respect, justice, equality, noninterference and win-win cooperation for development. These lay the groundwork for a model of comprehensive strategic partnership. By developing a comprehensive cooperation plan, both sides have strengthened mutual political solidarity and trust and solidified their cooperation in various fields on a strong foundation.

Iran and China have long been collaborating to promote multilateralism and the development of indigenous values, defending each other's fundamental interests in international forums. Their close political and defense coordination, exchanges of high-level and party delegation, cooperation under the framework of the Belt and Road Initiative, cooperation in implementing the Joint Trilateral Statement by the People's Republic of China, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran as the beginning of "a chain of reconciliation" in West Asia, their work within the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS to play a more active role in the international community, holding of intellectual and think tank dialogues, close cultural cooperation, and museum exchanges — especially the exhibition "Glory of Ancient Persia", which is currently on its third stop in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region after Beijing and Shanghai — are recent examples of pragmatic cooperation between the two countries. These efforts are in alignment with the implementation of President Xi's three global initiatives, and have played a crucial role in promoting multilateralism and strengthening economic, social, cultural and security cooperation.

Iran and China not only share common interests and concerns at the bilateral and regional levels but also at the trans-regional and international levels. Both countries firmly believe in the importance of multilateralism and the benefits of collective cooperation for the prosperity of the human community. They continue their close cooperation in multilateral frameworks such as the Shanghai Cooperation Organization and BRICS. Collaboration with other members and partners, aimed at welfare, development and security, and addressing new global challenges, is among the priorities for both Iran and China. I am confident that China's presidency of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in 2025 will create new opportunities for collective cooperation.

The two countries will continue to work together, driving the twin pillars of development and security for both the region and the world with strong determination. The "Maritime Security Belt-2024" joint naval drills, which showcased high-level cooperation and a shared effort to ensure maritime security, is another example of the pragmatic and strategic cooperation between the two countries.

The Middle East region is facing numerous challenges, with the Palestinian question at its core. The humanitarian crisis in Gaza, resulting from a dangerous pattern of lawlessness and rogue behavior supported by certain non-regional hegemonic powers, has intensified the situation. The Islamic Republic of Iran has always defended the legitimate cause of the Palestinian people for the right to self-determination. We share a common perspective with our Chinese friends that an immediate cease-fire in Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian aid are the most urgent priorities in the current situation in Palestine. Regarding the developments in Syria, the Islamic Republic of Iran has emphasized respect for Syria's unity, national sovereignty, and believes that decisions about Syria's future should be made solely by the people of Syria, without destructive interference or imposition from external forces. This fundamental principle should be recognized by all actors, as it is the people of the region who have the decisive role in shaping their political, social, security and developmental destiny.

We are witnessing unprecedented changes in the world. These changes have confronted countries with both opportunities and complex challenges, placing the world at a historic crossroad, where, inevitably, they must choose between confrontation or cooperation, exclusion or inclusion, closeness or openness, and chaos or peace.

Although some countries attempt to distort facts by falsely dividing the world into "democratic" and "nondemocratic" categories, and using tools such as "sanctions", "pressure" and "double standards" to restrict countries and force them to choose values and interests that align with their own, Iran and China will always stand on the side of development, prosperity, cooperation and friendship along with the countries of the Global South, and will stand on the right side of history countering unilateralism and bullying. This is because "confrontation and hostility" only weaken the collective interests of the international community, and in the end, no one will emerge victorious.

Iran and China, as two ancient Asian civilizations, are "friends in times of hardship" whose cooperation has withstood the test of time. Together, the two countries have reached "new heights" to fulfill their role as two responsible countries in ensuring peaceful development of the human community.

The next "golden 50 years of future relations between Iran and China" will show that this journey marks the beginning of a new chapter in strategic cooperation between the two countries, specially, as the wise Chinese ancestors said, "Actions speak louder than words."

* Iranian Minister of Foreign Affairs

(Source: China Daily)