Iran’s Army begins air defense drills in north, west

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Army has kicked off air defense maneuvers in the northern and western parts of the country.

The exercises, dubbed Eqtedar (Might), began early on Sunday, and involve missile, radar, air defense, and electronic warfare units.

Manned and unmanned aircraft are also conducting offensive and defensive operations during the drills, which are being carried out in conditions simulated to look precisely like real-life situations and are aimed at assessing the effectiveness of air defense plans in the face of enemy attacks, among other objectives.

Part of the drills saw nighttime attacks by manned and unmanned aircraft of mock enemy on sensitive locations in Fordow and Khondab regions. The Army’s Air Defense Force detected, identified and tracked the attacking targets, with the unmanned ones being destroyed using indigenous Khordad 15 and Talaash air defense systems.

An airborne interception operation using the Army’s manned aircraft, passive defense plans, and tactical relocation of systems were also carried out during the military drills.

Additionally, the Tondar and Majid missile systems and shoulder-fired missile units from the Army’s air defense forces successfully intercepted the attacking targets.

Simulated enemy drones were also shot down as portable air defense systems fired Misagh-3 missiles, equipped with night vision cameras, towards their targets.

The exercise also featured radar-controlled artillery systems, including Skyguard and the domestically manufactured cannon system Seraj, to neutralize the simulated enemy aircraft.

Last week, the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) also carried out the initial phase of other major drills.

