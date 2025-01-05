IRGC Saberin Unit cmdr says special forces are in full readiness

Tehran, IRNA – The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Saberin Unit has announced the full readiness of his special forces to counter any mistakes made by the enemies.

Brigadier General Ahmad Ali Feizollahi made his remarks on the sidelines of the initial phase of the Payambar-e Azam (The Great Prophet) 19 drills, ISNA news agency reported on Sunday.

The equipment of the IRGC Ground Force is updated, he said, adding, “We’re at the highest level of readiness.”

Regarding the drills, Feizollahi said the IRGC is to showcase just a small part of its power during the war game.

The first phase of the drills began on Saturday, spanning from Rasht, a city in northern Iran, to Kermanshah in the west of the country.

