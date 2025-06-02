Path to expanding Tehran-Cairo relations more open than ever, Araqchi says

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says the path to expanding Tehran-Cairo ties is more open than ever, noting that there is no obstacle to the improvement of ties between the two countries.

During a joint press conference with his Egyptian counterpart, Badr Abdelatty, in Cairo on Monday, Araqchi highlighted that Iran and Egypt are two major countries in the region with a long history and a rich civilization, adding, “Both countries play a significant role in promoting peace, security, development, and progress in the region.”

Araqchi emphasized the commitment of both countries to expand their relations, improve political consultations, and strengthen economic cooperation across various sectors, adding, “Both sides undoubtedly share a common will in this regard, and we are determined to develop our relations.”

He also noted that efforts to overcome existing challenges are underway, with no significant obstacles currently hindering the expansion of bilateral relations. “Any remaining barriers are expected to be resolved soon.”

The top Iranian diplomat added, “This progress could take place in the coming weeks. The opportunity for developing relations between the two countries is more promising than ever. We have agreed to continue our dialogue and maintain regular and ongoing political consultations. Additionally, we agreed to increase trade volume and to initiate and expand tourism exchanges between the two countries.”

In discussions about regional issues and the Palestinian cause, the top Iranian diplomat said, “During my talks with my Egyptian counterpart, I emphasized the necessity of confronting the crimes of the Zionist regime and reaffirmed our support for the rights of the people of Gaza and Palestine.”

He also expressed appreciation for the efforts of Egypt and Qatar in establishing a ceasefire in Gaza, saying, “Iran calls for an immediate and lasting ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.”

When asked about the proposed U.S. draft agreement, Araqchi responded, “We will soon provide an appropriate response to the elements of the plan put forward by the United States. This response will be based on Iran’s principles, positions, and interests, while safeguarding the rights of our nation. Without respect for Iran’s enrichment rights, there will certainly be no agreement.”

Regarding the snapback mechanism, he expressed hope that European countries would avoid making this mistake, adding, “This would be a wrong policy and would only exacerbate existing crises. I am confident that through diplomacy, we can reach better solutions and prevent further crises.”

