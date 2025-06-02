Army boosts helicopter missile range 7-fold: Commander

Isfahan, IRNA – Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Forces, Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari, says the country’s Army Aerospace Force has achieved self-sufficiency in producing strategic components and has succeeded in increasing the range of its helicopter-launched missiles by seven times.

Speaking in a ceremony on Monday, Brigadier General Heidari said that the country’s Army Aerospace Force has consistently backed allied forces in engagements with the enemy and has boosted the morale of operational troops on the battlefield.

He described the unit as one of the most advanced military forces in Southwest Asia, now further strengthened by the integration of night-vision technology.

The commander emphasized the growing significance of the Aerospace Force in military missions, adding that even guerrilla warfare operations now heavily depend on helicopter support for planning and execution.

