Egypt’s foreign minister welcomes Iran's outreach toward Persian Gulf states

Egypt's foreign minister welcomes Iran's outreach toward Persian Gulf states
Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi (left) and his Egyptian counterpart Badr Abdelatty attend a joint press conference after a meeting in Cairo on June 2, 2025.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty voiced Cairo’s support for finding a peaceful political solution to a dispute over Iran’s nuclear program.

Tehran, IRNA – Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has said that his country welcomes Iran’s efforts to strengthen ties with other Persian Gulf states, Egyptian media reported.

Abdelatty made the remarks at a joint press conference with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi after a meeting in Cairo on Monday.  

He stressed that regional stability cannot be achieved without respect for the sovereignty of other countries and the principles of good neighborliness.

The Egyptian foreign minister also voiced Cairo’s support for finding a peaceful political solution to a dispute over Iran’s nuclear program.

He hailed Oman’s mediation in indirect talks between Iran and the United States, noting that military tensions would not favor regional stability.

