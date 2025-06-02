Jun 2, 2025, 5:02 PM
Foreign Minister Araqchi and IAEA chief meet in Cairo

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi (left) meets IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi (right) in Cairo on Monday.

Rafael Grossi expressed his appreciation with the “timely meeting”, hailing Egypt’s “constructive role in supporting peaceful, diplomatic solutions to regional challenges.”

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Director General of the International Atomic Energy Organization (IAEA) Rafael Grossi have met in Cairo.

The meeting took place as Araqchi is on a visit to the Egyptian capital where he has already met with the Arab country’s President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

In a post on his X account on Monday, Grossi said he had a meeting trilateral meeting in Cairo earlier in the day with Foreign Minister Araqchi and Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty. He also shared a photo of the meeting.  

He thanked Cairo for hosting the “timely meeting”, hailing Egypt’s “constructive role in supporting peaceful, diplomatic solutions to regional challenges.”

