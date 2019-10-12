Iran Georgia's second homeland

Speaking at the unveiling of the Georgian Book on Dolab Christian Cemetery in Tehran, Ioseb Chakhvashvili noted the collaboration between the Republic of Georgia and the Institute of Cultural Heritage and Tourism Research, stating that in continuation of the cooperation the book on the Georgian in Christian cemetery of Dolab has been published by Ilia State University.

Referring to the history of Georgian life in Iran, the diplomat noted that after the collapse of Tsarist Russia, during the First World War an independent state called Georgia was created and its leaders declared independence.

He pointed out that Iran was one of the first countries to recognize Georgia's independence, went on to say that but unfortunately it did not last long and the Communists and the Red Army destroyed the independence by invading Georgia. The world was unwilling to help the South Caucasian nations.

According to the Public Relations and Cultural Heritage Research Institute on Saturday, the Georgian ambassador to Iran said that some of the Georgian nobles and wealthy people were forced to leave for France and Poland for fear of being killed and few came to Iran and chose to live here.

He further pointed to the previously signed scientific, educational and research cooperation agreement between the Georgian Institute of Heritage and Tourism and the Ilia State University of Georgia and stated that this agreement will have good results.

Chakhvashvili made the remark that the cooperation was a reflection of the expansion of joint activities between Iran and Georgia, adding that the Christian cemetery of Dolab is very important for Georgians because people buried in the cemetery regard Iran as their second homeland and have lost their lives here.

With the agreement of the Iranian side, "we are ready to begin the restoration of the Christian cemetery of Dolab in Tehran next spring".

Referring to cultural ties and political and economic relations between Iran and Georgia since the Achaemenid era, he said that the existence of these relations has influenced Georgian architectural works.

