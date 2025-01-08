Iran FM, senior Qatari official discuss regional developments

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and Minister of State at Qatar’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz Al-Khulaifi have discussed developments in the West Asia region.

The top Iranian diplomat and Al-Khulaifi held their talks in Tehran on Wednesday, according to a press release by the Iranian Foreign Ministry.

The Qatari official elaborated on his country’s stance on the latest developments in West Asia. Araghchi, on his part, emphasized the need for keeping up consultations.

The press release by the Foreign Ministry did not provide further details about the Wednesday talks.

Senior Iranian and Qatari officials have remained in close contact over regional developments in the past year amid Israel’s war on Gaza and ensuing escalating tensions as a result of the regime’s hostile acts including its assassination of top resistance figures, notably Hamas’s political leaders Ismail Haniyeh and Yahya Sinwar as well as Lebanon’s Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

Iran has on various occasions warned against Israel’s brutal conduct, which the Islamic Republic blames as the main source of instability in the region.

4194