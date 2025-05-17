Iran’s success disappoints adversaries: President Pezeshkian

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian said that adversaries of the Islamic Republic of Iran try to instill views of weakness and division, but progress of Iranians in various sectors disheartens them.

Addressing a ceremony to commemorate the second anniversary of the return of the Iranian Navy's 86th flotilla to the port city of Bandar Abbas after completing its first-ever round-the-world naval trip, President Pezeshkian said that the vision of the country succeeding in producing defense and military equipment independently is very commendable.

The president praised the Iranian Armed Forces, saying that they assist Iranians in every challenging situation.

He said that unity, avoidance of discord, and the Leader’s wisdom will help the Iranian nation overcome challenges and pave the way for the country’s progress. The administration will do everything possible to develop the country, enhance cohesion, and expand cooperation with regional states.

Regarding recent comments by U.S. President Donald Trump during his visit to Persian Gulf littoral states, the Iranian president said that no one but Trump believes in his anti-Iran statements. He speaks about peace and tranquility while simultaneously threatening to use the most advanced weapons of mass destruction, conveying a paradoxical message of peace and massacre.

Pezeshkian also said that Iran does not seek war, and while Iranians desire negotiations, they will not be intimidated by threats and will never retreat from their legal rights.

Dismissing U.S. officials’ claims against Iran, the president said that they view the Islamic Republic as the source of insecurity because it refuses to bow to their bullying tactics and asserts its independence. They will not succeed in forcing Iranians to relinquish their legitimate rights, and the nation will maintain its military, academic, scientific, and nuclear achievements, he said.

Furthermore, he criticized those who claim to support human rights while keeping silent about the massacre of nearly 60,000 defenseless Palestinians by the Israeli regime. They should not speak of peace and human rights after the genocide of innocent people, he said.

