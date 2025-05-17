May 17, 2025, 10:52 AM
Members of Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs meet Iranian officials
Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi (mid) and AEOI Chief Mohammad Eslami (second on right) meeting members of Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs, on May 17, 2025.

Members of Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs met with Iran's foreign minister and nuclear chief.

Tehran, IRNA – Members of Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs have convened with Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) chief Mohammad Eslami.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baqaei, Director of International, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs at AEOI Behrouz Kamalvandi, and Chairman of the Institute for Political and International Studies (IPIS) Saeed Khatibzadeh. The participants exchanged views on the dangers of the development of nuclear weapons and ways to stand against it.

Pugwash members are set to attend the Tehran Dialogue Forum 2025 on Monday.

The Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs is an international organization dedicated to reducing the risks posed by nuclear weapons and other weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).

