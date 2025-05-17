Leader: Trump’s remarks were a ‘disgrace’ to the American nation

Tehran, IRNA – Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei has denounced recent remarks by U.S. President Donald Trump as a “disgrace” to the American nation.

“The recent remarks of the U.S. president during his visit to the region are a disgrace to the speaker and a disgrace to the American nation,” Ayatollah Khamenei said during a meeting with a group of teachers and educators from across the country on Saturday.

The Leader said the US has used its power not for peace but to kill the children and people of Gaza, as opposed to what Trump claimed.

“Trump said he wanted to use power for peace; he lied,” Ayatollah Khamenei asserted. “He and American officials, American administration, used power to massacre Gaza, to incite war wherever they could, and to support their own mercenaries.”

The Leader went on to say that power, nevertheless, can be used for peace and security and that is why the Islamic Republic is striving every day to boost its power.

“But they did not do this,” he stated, adding, “They used their power to give the Zionist regime ten-ton bombs to drop on the children of Gaza, hospitals, people’s homes, in Lebanon and wherever they could.”

According to Ayatollah Khamenei, the U.S. president is offering regional Arab countries a model that, in his own words, these countries cannot live without the U.S. for even ten days.

“This model has definitely failed,” the Leader noted. “With the struggles of regional nations, the U.S. must and will leave this region.”

Ayatollah Khamenei also called the Israeli regime the “source of corruption, the source of war, and the source of discord” in the region, adding, “The Zionist regime, which is a dangerous and malignant cancerous tumor in this region, must and will be uprooted.”

Elsewhere in his speech, Ayatollah Khamenei expressed gratitude to President Masoud Pezeshkian for paying special attention to education issues.

He underscored the necessity of investment in education as a high priority for the administration.

“I have repeatedly reiterated that whatever we spend on education is actually an investment, not an expense; it is like paving the ground for multiple profits,” the Leader said.

“We should be grateful that during this period, [the administration] is paying special attention to education issues, especially the esteemed president himself,” he added.

