Qatar expresses pride in solid, stable relations with Iran

“We are proud of our bilateral relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran, and our discussions are ongoing about events in the region,” Majed bin Mohammed Al Ansari, who is also an advisor to the Qatari Prime Minister, stated in a weekly press conference on Tuesday.

According IRNA citing the official Qatar News Agency (QNA), Al Ansari said the relations between Qatar and the Islamic Republic of Iran are principled and solid, and the two sides have joint activities in some gas projects.

He added: “Our discussions are ongoing about events in the region and we are proud of our relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran.”

Al Ansari also touched on Russia ties and said: Qatar's relationship with the Russian Federation is ongoing and positive, pointing out Doha’s involvement in another mediation between Russia and Ukraine in the framework of reuniting children affected by the war there with their families.

With regard to the Zionist regime’s plan to expand its settlements on the occupied Syrian Golan Heights, the spokesperson said that “Qatar previously strongly condemned any such action in a statement" and stressed the need for the international community to assume its legal and moral responsibilities to compel the Israeli regime to stop its aggression against Syrian territory, and "show solidarity to confront with the regime's opportunistic plans".

The Qatari Foreign Ministry also emphasized the country's steadfast stance on the sovereignty, independence, and territorial integrity of Syria and announced its support for all regional and international efforts to establish security and stability in the country.

Regarding the Gaza Strip, Al Ansari said “despite the ongoing negotiations” in Doha and Cairo on a potential ceasefire “the situation in Gaza has not improved at all, and that the humanitarian crisis is getting worse”.

The spokesperson also welcomed the UN General Assembly's adoption of a resolution to refer the ban on the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) to the International Court of Justice, saying the resolution by a majority of 137 votes reflects the broad international rejection of Israeli decisions to ban UNRWA's activities in the occupied Palestinian territories.

