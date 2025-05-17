Foreign Minister Araqchi praises Tehran Dialogue Forum

Tehran, IRNA – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says that the Tehran Dialogue Forum is an important initiative aimed at bringing together thinkers from different states in the Iranian capital on May 18-19 to discuss regional and international challenges.

Araqchi made these remarks on the sidelines of a meeting with members of the Pugwash Conferences on Science and World Affairs – a group working to diminish the role of nuclear arms in international politics – as well as Iranian experts at the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) in Tehran on Friday.

AEOI Chief Mohammad Eslami hosted the Friday meeting, where video footage of Iran’s peaceful nuclear activities was shown, and specialists engaged in very productive discussions, he said.

During this meeting, the two sides discussed nuclear cooperation and the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT), indirect Iran-U.S. negotiations on nuclear issues, and the lifting of sanctions.

Regarding to the participation of over 200 foreign guests in this year’s Tehran Dialogue Forum, he said that on of the think tanks participating is the renowned Pugwash Institute, which conducts studies on disarmament at international level.

The minister also said that some members of this institute will hold separate discussions with Iranian thinkers at the Institute for Political and International Studies, serving as a preliminary session to the forum.

4208**9417