Israelis hold fresh anti-regime demo in Tel Aviv

Tehran, IRNA – The families of Zionist captives in Gaza have staged another demonstration in Tel Aviv, demanding the regime sign an immediate deal with the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas.

According to Israeli media reports, the protesters blocked a street in Tel Aviv on Wednesday tp press their demands.

A Zionist media outlet previously claimed that the regime's army had transferred the bodies of two captives killed in Gaza to the occupied territories.

The Zionist Minister of War was also quoted as saying that the regime would make every effort to return the captives, whether dead or alive, a remark that sparks angers among Israelis who have been desperately waiting to see their loved ones held in Gaza.

The families once again emphasized the need to reach an agreement and exchange those held in Gaza as soon as possible by holding a demonstration. “We demand a deal for an exchange so that all prisoners are released immediately and all at once”.

Not making an agreement for an exchange means that our children will remain within Hamas’ captivity for years, these families complained, insisting that “If Hamas demands an end to the war in order to release the prisoners, we must accept”.

More than 100 Zionist captives are still in Gaza. Their family members hold demonstrations almost on a daily basis in various parts of the occupied territories to demand their return.

A number of the prisoners were released on humanitarian ground during a prisoner exchange between the Zionist government and Hamas; however, a number of them have lost their lives due to incessant bombing and shelling campaign by the regime across the Gaza Strip.

