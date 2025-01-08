UK MP calls for expulsion of Israeli envoy, boycott of regime

Tehran, IRNA – John McDonnell, an independent British lawmaker has called for the expulsion of Israeli ambassador to London Tzipi Hotovely over the regime’s war crimes in Gaza, news sources reported on Thursday morning.

McDonnell made this point in his speech at a parliamentary session held in the presence of Hamish Falconer, Minister of State for the Middle East, North Africa, Afghanistan and Pakistan.

The former shadow chancellor also called for Israel’s isolation “economically and militarily” to prevent it from committing war crimes and said the British government could play a “leading role” in that process.

MPs have seen images of children in Gaza dying of hunger and cold as a result of the Zionist regime's attacks on the region and its siege, McDonnell told parliament, noting that the British government's actions have not had the desired effect on Israel.

McDonnell also called on the government of Keir Starmer to play a leading role in achieving some kind of negotiated solution to “isolate” the Zionist regime.

But what particularly bothers me a lot is the Israeli ambassador (Hotovely) who defends Greater Israel, while refuses to recognize the state of Palestine and opposes all UN resolutions on how to achieve peace and security, the independent lawmaker underlined and said: “This ambassador is still in our country, why don't we expel the Israeli ambassador?"

Calls are growing in the UK for the complete isolation of the Zionist regime, with some lawmakers from across the party lines said the government should be ashamed of supporting a regime that has been committing genocide and crimes against humanity.

Previously, the British people also signed a petition calling for the expulsion of Tzipi Hotovely, the Israeli ambassador over her support for the genocide in the Gaza Strip.

The petition, organized by The World's Platform for Change and gaining attention by collecting more than 80,000 signatures in one day, stated: While the ethnic cleansing in Gaza and the West Bank continues, the Israeli ambassador openly uses the language of genocide and supports the massacre of Palestinians.

