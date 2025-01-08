Outgoing Brazilian ambassador meets Iranian FM

Tehran, IRNA – At the end of his mission, Brazil's Ambassador to Tehran has met and s to Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

According to IRNA on Wednesday night, Eduardo Ricardo Gradilone Neto met with Araghchi at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Gradillone Neto started his diplomatic mission in the Islamic Republic of Iran after presenting a copy of his credentials to then Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian in October 10, 2023.

During his stay in Iran, the Brazilian ambassador strived to boost bilateral trade and enhance cultural connections between the two countries.

In an interview with the Iranian media in August last year, Gradilone Neto hailed Iran’s entry into the BRICS group of emerging economies, saying it will open more channels of communication among different countries including with Brazil, which is, one of the founding members of the 9-member bloc.

