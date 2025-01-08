President Pezeshkian expresses Iran “sincere sympathy” with China over Tibet quake

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian has sympathized with the people and government of China over a strong earthquake that left at least 126 people dead in the western region of Tibet.

The Iranian president expressed the Islamic Republic’s "sincere sympathy" with the people and government of “the friendly country, China” in a post he shared on his official account on X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, a day after the 6.8 magnitude earthquake struck Tibet.

In his post, which was shared in both Persian and Chinese languages, President Pezeshkian also announced Iran’s readiness to dispatch humanitarian aid to the quake-stricken areas.

Chinese media said that at least 188 people were injured in the strong tremor that struck near Shigatse, the second-largest city in Tibet.

By Wednesday afternoon, they said, more than 400 people trapped by rubble were rescued. An unknown number remains unaccounted for amid freezing weather. The quake was so powerful that it shook buildings in neighboring Nepal, Bhutan and India as well.

