UNSC holds meeting to assess situation in Syria

New York, IRNA – UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir Pedersen has said that there were still signs of instability in areas under the control of armed opposition groups led by Hay’at Tahrir a-Sham (HTS) in Syria, warning that Daesh remains a major concern as its activities continue and may seek to take advantage of insecurity in the Arab country.

Pedersen made the remarks while briefing the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) convened on Wednesday local time to discuss the situation in the Middle East, especially Syria.

While there are many areas where law and order appear to be good, we have seen numerous reports of violent incidents - in the coastal region and Homs and Hama in particular - including reports of degrading treatment, abuse or extrajudicial killings by officials of the former government, the UN envoy told the Council, adding that “there are very real threats to the sovereignty, unity and territorial integrity of Syria”.

While calling for dialogue among all parties and factions in Syria, Pedersen expressed concerned over the continued Israeli military presence and activity, including beyond the de-escalation zone in violation of the 1974 agreement and said: “Attacks on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Syria must cease”.

The UN Special Envoy suggested approaches to bring calm to Syria that according to him is possible with a credible, inclusive and transparent and non-sectarian transitional government, a new constitution drafted through a credible and inclusive process as well as free and fair elections, inclusive of all Syrians, in line with international standards.

OCHA: 15m Syrians in need of humanitarian support

The meeting was also briefed by Tom Fletcher, the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator.

The humanitarian crisis in Syria remains significant, OCHA official said, adding that nearly 15 million people are in need of humanitarian support, health services, already weakened by years of conflict in the country.

He highlighted water and electricity problems as well as acute food insecurity facing nearly 13 million people, saying the shortages are being exacerbated by lack of fuel and cash.

“While many of those displaced in November and December have returned to their homes, as harsh winter conditions set in in many parts of the country, more than 620,000 people remain displaced,” Fletcher said, adding that Israeli attacks in the south have forced civilians, including children, the wounded and residents, to evacuate parts of Quneitra governorate.

Wednesday’s meeting was addressed by several members of the 15-member council as well as permanent representatives of some regional countries, including Iran and Egypt.

Iran: Syrians should decide their own future without external interference

Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani echoed Pederson’s call for an all-inclusive government in Syria but said any decision on the Arab country’s future should be made by its own people without external interference.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity,” Iravani said at the UNSC meeting.

“Decisions about Syria's future must be made exclusively by the Syrian people, free from any external interference or imposition,” he added.

Syria: We seek friendly relations with all

Syria's permanent representative to the United Nations said that his country wants friendly relations with all UN member states, away from political fronts.

While calling for the complete lifting of sanctions on Syria, Qusai Al-Dahhak said: "Now is the time for the Syrian people to live in security and comfort and create a better future."

He continued by saying that the Israeli regime is exploiting the current situation to “institutionalize a new reality in Syria," reference to seizure of more Syrian land by the Zionist regime following the fall of the Assad government.

The Syrian representative also called for an end to seditious statements and actions against the war-weary Arab country.

Algeria warns against dividing or annexing parts of Syria

Algeria's permanent representative to the United Nations expressed his opposition to any attempt to divide Syria or annex parts of its territory, a reference to the recent Zionist incursions into Syrian territories.

According to IRNA on Thursday morning, Ammar bin Jame, whose country hold the current rotating presidency of the UNSC, stressed the need to maintain Syria's integrity and called for adherence to the 1974 agreement and halting the advance of Israeli troops on the Arab country's territory.

He also called for need to provide suitable conditions for the return of Syrian refugees, including improving the security situation and providing basic services there.

Egypt calls for end to Israeli aggression against Syria

Egypt's permanent representative to the United Nations also slammed any aggression against Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

"We call on the Security Council to take action to stop the Israeli aggression against Syria and end the presence of foreign forces on the country's territory," Osama Abdel Khaliq said in his address to the meeting on Syria.

The Egyptian envoy stressed the need to help the Syrian people and rebuild the country in order to begin the voluntary return of refugees.

Russia expresses readiness to help Syrians

Vasily Nebenzia, Russia's ambassador and permanent representative to the United Nations, said at a Security Council meeting that Moscow is ready to actively participate in efforts to support Syria and its neighbors.

The senior Russian diplomat at the UN stressed: In particular, Russia intends to continue providing multilateral assistance to the Syrian people, including through relevant international agencies, providing humanitarian aid, rebuilding social infrastructure, facilities destroyed during the conflict, and paving the way for the return of Syrian refugees.

He also pointed out the importance of international coordination on issues related to relief and reconstruction in Syria and stressed the need for the UN to play a role in resolving Syrian issues.

US calls for Syria free of terrorism, fails to talk abut Israeli incursions

The US Ambassador and Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN expressed her country’s support for any Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political process which is based on UNSC Resolution 2254.

This process must lead to an inclusive and representative government that fully respects the human rights and fundamental freedoms of all Syrians, including women and different communities in Syria, Dorothy Shea said on Wednesday local time at the Security Council meeting.

The American diplomat emphasized that it is also vital for actors in Syria to allow UN agencies, other international organizations, and civil society access documents and work freely in the country to help people.

Syria must not be used as a platform to advance the interests of other countries at the expense of its people, he warned but said that the Syrian interim institutions must also ensure that the country does not pose a threat to its neighbors, does not serve as a base for terrorism, or does not harbor groups such as Daesh.

Shea, however, failed to talk about her country’s illegal presence in the Arab country or the ongoing Israeli incursion into the Syrian territory in violation of the UN charter and international law.

UK says Syrians should focus on establishing democratic gov’t

British Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations said at a Security Council meeting on the new Syrian authorities to focus on building a democratic state that represents the rich diversity of the Arab country.

Barbara Woodward added: Much needs to be done in the short term to protect civilians and ensure that humanitarian aid reaches 17 million people in need.

The British ambassador also called on all parties and factions to cease activities that could lead to an escalation of tensions or further suffering for the civilian population, and to protect vulnerable displaced populations.

