Iran UN envoy: Decisions on Syria’s future must be made without external interference

New York, IRNA – Iran’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani has said that any decision on Syria’s future should be made by the people of that country, without external interference.

Iravani made the comment on Wednesday at a meeting of the UN Security Council (UNSC), which focused on the situation in Syria where the government of Bashar al-Assad fell a month ago following an armed offensive led by Hay’at Tahrir a-Sham (HTS) group.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity,” said the Iranian envoy at the UNSC meeting.

“Decisions about Syria's future must be made exclusively by the Syrian people, free from any external interference or imposition,” he added.

The following is the text of the full speech by the Iranian ambassador to the UN.

Mr. President,

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Algeria on assuming the presidency of the Security Council this month. I also warmly congratulate the newly elected Council members, Denmark, Greece, Pakistan, Panama, and Somalia on their election. Additionally, I take this opportunity to express my appreciation to the outgoing elected members; Ecuador, Japan, Malta, Mozambique, and Switzerland for their dedicated and commendable efforts during their two-year tenure on the Council. We thank Mr. Pederson, the Special Envoy, and Mr. Fletcher, the Under-Secretary for their insightful briefings.

Mr. President,

On the ongoing situation in Syria, I wish to make the following points:

1. The Islamic Republic of Iran reaffirms its steadfast commitment to Syria’s sovereignty, independence, unity, and territorial integrity. Decisions about Syria's future must be made exclusively by the Syrian people, free from any external interference or imposition. Iran advocates for the formation of an inclusive government through free and fair elections and a comprehensive national dialogue that ensures representation for all ethnic, political, and religious groups. We strongly believe that the principles and mechanisms outlined in UNSC Resolution 2254 are essential and applicable to Syria’s current situation. A key priority is drafting a new constitution, which will serve as the foundation for Syria’s future governance. The timeline specified in Resolution 2254 is both practical and achievable, and any delays in this process risk deepening internal divisions and further destabilizing the country. Iran fully supports the efforts of the UN Special Envoy, Mr. Geir Pedersen, and commends his active engagement in advancing this critical objective.

Second, Iran’s presence in Syria has been legal, aligned with international law, and carried out at the request of the former Syrian government. Iran participated in an advisory capacity to combat terrorism, aiming to prevent insecurity from spreading throughout the region. Similarly, Iran’s withdrawal from Syria has been conducted in a responsible manner, with careful consideration of potential impacts on the Syrian people. Nevertheless, achieving peace, stability, and security in Syria, ending foreign occupation, and ensuring a Syria free of terrorism remain the cornerstones of Iran’s foreign policy toward the country.

Three, the Syrian people continue to endure severe economic and humanitarian challenges, with nearly 1.1 million people mostly women and children displaced since 27 November 2024. According to OCHA, humanitarian activities have resumed in areas where security conditions allow, yet access remains critically restricted in parts of northeast Syria due to movement constraints. Iran commends the tireless efforts of OCHA and humanitarian partners in alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people. Rebuilding critical infrastructure, restoring essential services, and facilitating the safe return of refugees and displaced persons are essential steps toward recovery. Equally important, the extraterritorial and unilateral sanctions imposed by Western countries on Syria are unjust and illegal, and must be lifted immediately. Exploiting the situation in Syria to impose political conditions and undermine Syria’s sovereignty in exchange for sanctions relief severely harms the most vulnerable populations and violates the fundamental rights of the Syrian people.

Fourth, Iran emphasizes the imperative of respecting the rights of all minorities in Syria, including Alawites, Shiites, and Christians, and ensuring the protection of diplomatic personnel and premises in accordance with international law. Similarly, safeguarding Syria’s religious sites and cultural heritage is vital for preserving its identity and unity. All actions must fully adhere to international law to ensure the safety and rights of all communities.

Fifth, the resurgence of terrorism in Syria, particularly the covert operations of sleeper cells linked to Al-Qaeda and ISIS, remains a serious and escalating concern. These terrorist groups retain the potential to reconnect and reignite terrorism across the region. Compounding the crisis is the presence of over 60 armed groups, including foreign terrorist fighters (FTFs) with divergent and often conflicting agendas, which has deepened instability and poses a severe threat to both regional and global security. The fate of the thousands of ISIL-affiliated fighters held in camps and prisons in northeastern Syria is a pressing challenge that demands urgent action. These individuals must be swiftly repatriated to their countries of origin based on their nationality and subjected to legal proceedings to ensure accountability. Iran remains steadfast in its commitment to combating international terrorism and stands ready to collaborate with legitimate international partners to address this critical challenge.

Sixth, Israel remains the most significant threat to Syria’s present and future. This occupying regime continues violations of Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, including its military aggression and ongoing occupation of Syrian territories. It also defies Security Council Resolution 497 (1981) by refusing to withdraw from the occupied Golan Heights. With U.S. support and exploiting Syria’s situation, Israel has expanded its occupation by occupying over 500 additional square kilometers of Syrian territory and systematically destroying nearly all of Syria’s military and research infrastructure. These actions flagrantly violate international law, the UN Charter, and relevant Security Council resolutions. The Security Council must take decisive action to halt these violations and hold Israel accountable for its destabilizing actions.

Finally, Iran’s friendly relations with Syria are rooted in decades of shared history, as well as strong political and cultural ties, and continue to deepen based on mutual interests and adherence to international legal principles. Iran remains committed to playing a constructive role, collaborating with the United Nations, regional partners, and the government of Syria, which represents the will of the Syrian people, to achieve lasting peace and stability in Syria and the broader region.

4194