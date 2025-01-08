Israeli media admits failure of sanctions on Iran oil industry

Tehran, IRNA- Iran has been successful in curbing the oppressive western sanctions on its oil industry, says an Israeli media in its report on Tehran's new methods in confronting these curbs.

IRNA on Wednesday night cited a report published by Hebrew-language media outlet Ma'ariu, acknowledging Iran's success in alleviating the impact of sanctions on the country’s energy sector.

Despite the crippling sanctions, Iran succeeded in circumventing the sanctions as the oil industry boomed based on its shipping fleet, the report said, adding that Asian buyers continue to invest in the Iranian economy.

According to data from the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Iran's oil exports in 2023 were $53 billion, and the country's crude production reached to its peak last year that was equivalent to the level of 2018.

According to the report of this Zionist media, information regarding Iran's success in curbing sanctions was obtained through satellite surveys by the European Space Agency.

OPEC also showed that Iran had regained its position as the third-largest crude oil producer.

Iran has already said that it has measures in place to ensure it will continue producing and exporting oil even if US President-elect Donald Trump ramps up pressure on Tehran.

4399