Iraqi PM visits Iran’s holy city of Mashhad

Mashhad, IRNA – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' Al Sudani, who is on an official visit to Iran, has traveled to the city of Mashhad that hosts the holy shrine of the eighth Shia imam, Imam Reza (AS).

The Iraqi prime minister arrived in Mashhad, the capital city of Razavi Khorasan Province, on Wednesday evening and was welcomed by officials of the northeastern Iranian province.

Al Sudani is scheduled to visit the holy shrine of Imam Reza (AS) and hold bilateral meetings with provincial officials.

He arrived in Iran earlier on Wednesday and was officially welcomed by President Masoud Pezeshkian in the capital Tehran.

The Iraqi prime minister and the Iranian president held a joint press conference following private talks. Later in the day, Al Sudani met with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Back in September 2024, President Pezeshkian visited Iraq on his first foreign trip since taking office in late July.

Iranian and Iraqi officials have time and again expressed their strong determination to strengthen bilateral relations.

