Golden Eagle tourist train in Isfahan

The 29th Golden Eagle International Tourism Train, passing through the Silk Road (North-South Corridor), arrived at Isfahan Railway Station on Sunday.
Related News
-
Golden Eagle tourist train arrives Isfahan
Isfahan, Oct 13, IRNA – The 29th Golden Eagle International Tourism Train, passing through…
-
Iran; international context for promoting Culinary Tourism
Isfahan, June 23, IRNA - Cooking a wide range of traditional foods and dishes in the cities…
-
Iran-Turkey direct train services to restart soon
Tehran, June 3, IRNA – Iran and Turkey have finalized an agreement to restart direct train…
-
Railway and easy safe visits to four corners of Iran
Tehran, March 6, IRNA – Trains have always been one of the easiest and least expensive means…
-
Luxury tourist train arrives in Fars Province
Shiraz, Oct 20, IRNA – The luxury tourist train called 'The Golden Eagle' which arrived in…
-
Golden Eagle tourist train resumes journey in SW Iran
Shiraz, Oct 14, IRNA – Golden Eagle tourist train, carrying 66 international tourists, arrives…
-
Heart of Persia tourist train arrives in Mashhad
Mashad, Oct 10, IRNA – The Heart of Persia train carrying 32 tourists arrived in Mashhad city,…
-
Heart of Persia tourist train enters Iran
Mashad, Oct 8, IRNA – Golden Eagle tourist train, also known as Heart of Persia, entered Iran…
-
‘Heart of Persia’ tourist train to enter Iran early in October
Tehran, Sept 30, IRNA – The tourist train dubbed 'Heart of Persia' is planned to enter Iran…
Your Comment