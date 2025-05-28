Mossad spy executed in Iran

Tehran, IRNA – A Mossad spy has been executed after being convicted of intelligence cooperation with the Israeli regime.

According to the Judiciary’s media center, the individual, identified as Pedram Madani, was hanged on Wednesday morning following a full legal process, including trial, appeal, and final confirmation of the verdict by Iran’s Supreme Court.

Madani, who was arrested about five years ago, was charged with having links with Mossad and acquiring wealth by illegal means.

Prior to his arrest, he had traveled to Germany multiple times to receive training in intelligence operations.

