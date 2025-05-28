May 28, 2025, 12:10 PM
Journalist ID: 956
News ID: 85846116
T T
0 Persons

Tags

Mossad spy executed in Iran

May 28, 2025, 12:10 PM
News ID: 85846116
Mossad spy executed in Iran

Pedram Madani was executed in Tehran for attempting to leak classified information about critical Iranian locations to Israel.

Tehran, IRNA – A Mossad spy has been executed after being convicted of intelligence cooperation with the Israeli regime.

According to the Judiciary’s media center, the individual, identified as Pedram Madani, was hanged on Wednesday morning following a full legal process, including trial, appeal, and final confirmation of the verdict by Iran’s Supreme Court.

Madani, who was arrested about five years ago, was charged with having links with Mossad and acquiring wealth by illegal means.

Prior to his arrest, he had traveled to Germany multiple times to receive training in intelligence operations.

7129**9417

0 Persons

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .