Pezeshkian: Necessary groundwork is in place to expand Iran-Oman cooperation

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian says the necessary groundwork is in place to expand Iran-Oman cooperation across economic, political, security, social, and cultural fields, calling on both sides to seize the opportunity.

Speaking at a meeting with active economic figures on the second day of his visit to Oman on Wednesday, Pezeshkian highlighted his meeting with Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, saying significant agreements were reached to enhance bilateral ties.

He underscored the importance of connecting the two countries via ports and air routes to boost trade and industrial collaboration.

The president stressed the strategic roles of Iran and Oman in linking regional markets, saying the two countries can jointly build strategic ties with Africa, Russia, Central Asia, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey, and Europe.

He emphasized that developing land, sea, and air infrastructure is essential for strengthening scientific, industrial, and economic cooperation.

On financial ties, Pezeshkian said proper economic interaction would not be possible without a connected banking system. He noted that the Central Bank of Iran governor, also in Muscat, held constructive talks with Omani officials to facilitate banking and trade exchanges.

Pezeshkian expressed confidence that with the right infrastructure, Iran-Oman trade volume could grow to $20–30 billion. He urged joint efforts to foster long-term regional cooperation in fields such as science, medicine, culture, and security, building on shared values and centuries-old ties.

Elsewhere in his remarks, the president warned against foreign interference in the Muslim world, saying colonial powers seek division and profit from regional instability. He called for unity among Muslim nations and urged cooperation for peace and real development.

Accompanied by a high-ranking delegation, President Pezeshkian arrived in Muscat on Tuesday for a two-day official visit aimed at strengthening bilateral relations and regional cooperation.

