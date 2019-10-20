Golden Eagle Trans-Siberian Express takes dozens of intl. tourists to Yazd

39 passengers from the US, the UK, Germany and Australia arrived in Yazd on board the Golden Eagle Trans-Siberian Express train on Saturday.

Tourists visited various historic sites of the ancient Iranian city and left Yazd for the northeastern city of Mashhad, home to the shrine of Imam Reza (AS), the eighth Shia imam.

Golden Eagle Trans-Siberian Express passes through Russia, Europe, Central Asia and China.

Travelling along the Silk Road onto the ancient land of Persia is one-of-a-kind railway journey that allows tourists to explore destinations rarely experienced by Western holidaymakers, according to the Golden Eagle website.

Passengers will visit Moscow, Russia; Baikonur, Kazakhstan; Tashkent, Samarkand, Bukhara, Khiva, Uzbekistan; Ashgabat, Turkmenistan; Mashhad, Isfahan, Yazd and Shiraz in Iran before finishing in Tehran on the 17-night trip from Russia to Iran.

