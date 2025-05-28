Iraq will never forget Iran’s support in the fight against Daesh: PM

Tehran, IRNA – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani has said his country will never forget Iran’s support in the 2014 war against Daesh, praising Tehran for standing by the Iraqi people in their time of need.

Speaking to Egypt’s Al-Ahram daily, al-Sudani said Iraq had chosen to be a bridge for dialogue, not a ground for settling scores, pointing out that Baghdad had facilitated bilateral meetings between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Iran and Jordan, and Iran and Egypt.

On Syria, the prime minister stressed the need for Damascus to uphold agreements and combat terrorism, adding that Iraq seeks to preserve Syria’s unity and stability.

Al-Sudani said Iraq had sealed off gaps previously exploited by enemies and achieved progress that restored public trust. He asserted that the new Iraq would not submit to any external power.

Addressing domestic issues, the Iraqi leader said efforts to tackle widespread corruption have begun to yield results, renewing citizens’ confidence in the government. He added that these achievements have encouraged youth participation in elections.

He also said Iraq’s development efforts have gone beyond reconstruction to include the creation of an intelligence infrastructure and emphasized that Iraq has reclaimed its leadership role in the Arab world.

