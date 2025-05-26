Iran and Iraq discuss expanding rail and transit cooperation

Tehran, IRNA – Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani, in a meeting with visiting Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development Farzaneh Sadeq, has called for the enhanced transit cooperation between the two countries.

Al-Sudani, while talking to Sadeq, also emphasized the completion of the Basra- Shalamcheh railway project, calling it important for the transportation of passengers from the two countries and Central Asia, particularly during the Arbaeen pilgrimage, IRNA reported on Monday.

The Iranian minister is in Iraq for talks with officials about transport relations between the two countries, especially the Shalamcheh-Basra railway, which will create a new transportation horizon for Iran and Iraq.

Earlier, Sadeq held talks with her Iraqi counterpart, Razzaq Muhaibis Al-Saadawi as well as Interior Minister Abdul Amir Al-Shammari and exchanged views on ways to boost Tehran-Baghdad cooperation.

Expressing satisfaction of the growing transport ties, she called on the Iraqi authorities to accelerate the construction of the Shalamcheh-Basra railway by handing over the demined lands.

Sadegh arrived in Baghdad on Saturday and was welcomed by Iraq’s deputy transport minister and the Iranian ambassador to Iraq.

