Iran and Iraq advocate for full implementation of security pact

Moscow, IRNA – Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council Ali Akbar Ahmadian and Iraq’s National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji have said that the implementation of the security pact will enhance stability, help border areas develop, and benefit both nations.

In a meeting on the sidelines of the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues in Moscow on Tuesday, Ahmadian referenced Leader of Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei’s emphasis on historical relations between Iran and Iraq, saying that the Islamic Republic is interested in continuing cooperation with Iraq to implement the 2023 security treaty.

He also highlighted the importance of preventing infiltration of foreign elements and spy hubs, especially in border areas.

Ahmadian referred to regional developments, calling for vigilance in the face of the Israeli regime’s plots and warning that Israel seeks to sow discord among countries of this region. He also said that unity among Islamic nations can increase the cost of atrocities for the criminal regime and help stop the massacre of Palestinians in the occupied territories.

In response, the Iraqi official said that Iran is a strategic partner for his country and that both nations will pursue joint matters based on mutual understanding.

Al-Araji further said that the Islamic world must not remain silent in the face of the Israeli regime’s crimes and that Muslim nations must unite to prevent the continuation of oppression against Gaza residents.

Ahmadian arrived in Moscow on Tuesday to participate in the 13th International Meeting of High Representatives for Security Issues and to hold talks with representatives from other countries.

The main session of the event is scheduled to be held on Wednesday in the presence of more than 129 delegations from 105 countries. They are expected to discuss the formation of a new architecture of equal and indivisible security that is fairer and better suited to modern realities.

