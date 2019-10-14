Oct 14, 2019, 6:30 PM
Iranian official criticizes int'l community's inattention to fighting smuggling

Tehran, Oct 14, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry's director for consular affairs criticized the international community's passivity regarding fighting smuggling, saying that Iran has undertaken sacrificial efforts to counter human and drug trafficking.

Ali Asghar Mohammadi made the remarks in a meeting with his Finnish counterpart in Tehran on Monday.

Both officials also stressed the need for promoting mutual cooperation in the scientific, academic and tourism arenas.

They also exchanged views on facilitating migrants' affairs within international laws. 

Digitization of consular services, including the issuance of visas and implementation of the Apostille Convention were among other issues dealt with by the two officials.

