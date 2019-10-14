Iranian official criticizes int'l community's inattention to fighting smuggling

Ali Asghar Mohammadi made the remarks in a meeting with his Finnish counterpart in Tehran on Monday.

Both officials also stressed the need for promoting mutual cooperation in the scientific, academic and tourism arenas.

They also exchanged views on facilitating migrants' affairs within international laws.

Digitization of consular services, including the issuance of visas and implementation of the Apostille Convention were among other issues dealt with by the two officials.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish