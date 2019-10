“If Macedonian Foreign Ministry considers visa waiver with Iran, Tehran will provide fair conditions for similar facility to the Macedonian nationals,” Ali Larijani said.

He made the remarks in a meeting with his Macedonian counterpart on the sidelines of the meeting of Inter-Parliamentary Union in Belgrade, Serbia.

Larijani also called for expansion of cooperation between Iran and Macedonia on tourism.

9218**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish