Iran will consider accepting U.S. inspectors following nuclear agreement: Top nuclear official

Tehran, IRNA – Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran Mohammad Eslami has said that the Islamic Republic will reconsider its stance on accepting American inspectors if an agreement is achieved in the Omani-mediated negotiations between Iran and the U.S.

On the sidelines of a cabinet meeting in Tehran on Wednesday, Eslami said that Iran has sought to avoid accepting inspectors from countries with hostile relations with the Islamic Republic; however, in the ongoing negotiations, if an agreement is reached and Iran’s demands are met, the Iranian officials will reconsider allowing U.S. inspections through the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

The denial of the right to enrich uranium equates to undermining the entire nuclear industry in Iran, which is a red line for the Islamic Republic, he said, adding that Iranian negotiators reiterated Tehran’s stance during the talks, but certain media outlets have propagated false information about the negotiations, while Iran has emphasized that it must preserve its uranium enrichment industry.

The Islamic Republic explicitly announced that it would never pursue nuclear weapons and that uranium enrichment would not be aimed at manufacturing atomic bombs.

Referring to the IAEA’s inspections of Iranian nuclear facilities in 2024, he said that Iran’s nuclear industry accounts for less than 3% of the world’s nuclear capacity, yet the U.N. nuclear watchdog’s inspections of Iranian facilities represent 25% of the whole cases.

Eslami further addressed anti-Iran propaganda campaigns, which are founded on false information and fake news, expressing hope that the IAEA can maintain its independence to help resolve the differences regarding the country’s nuclear program.

He pointed out that halting uranium enrichment in Iran would severely impact domestic industries, saying that if fuel production for the Tehran Research Reactor is not maintained at 20%, the production of radiopharmaceuticals will cease, which would subsequently affect other radioactive systems and devices, accelerators, and the processes involved in producing food and pharmaceutical materials.

