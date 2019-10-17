Envoy: Tehran-Beijing ties developing in all fields

Speaking at a meeting of the Iranian Chamber of Commerce in the North China region of Beijing on Thursday, Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh said that despite the cruel sanctions reimposed by the US on Iran, the relations between Tehran and Beijing have been developing at political, economic and other levels and numerous delegations have been raised.

Iran-China relations was upgraded to Strategic Partnership and presenting Iran's proposed 25-year cooperation plan with China that outlines the two countries 'roadmap in all areas, indicating the two countries' willingness to deepen and strengthen Iran's long-term relations and China , Keshavarzzadeh added.

Addressing businessmen residing in China, Iran's ambassador to China said Non-oil exports are important to Iran under current conditions.

He noted that the Chinese market is suitable for export in terms of seafood and livestock given some recent agreements between the two countries.

Keshavarzzadeh also pointed out that Chinese are allowed to visit Iran visa-free, and expressed hope that more Chinese tourists would come to Iran.

He further emphasized that efforts made in recent months have reduced the banking problems of Iranians living in China, especially students.

On June 30, Iranian Government passed the law to cancel visa formality for Chinese nationals enabling the Chinese tourists to visit Iran visa-free and Chinese are allowed to visit Iran visa-free.

According to the public relations office of the presidential office, the Iranian cabinet passed the law on June 23, at the suggestion of the Ministry of Foreign Affair and the Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts and Tourism Organization.

