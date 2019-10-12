Iran Envoy: Developing relations, priorities of Iran and China

Tlking to IRNA on Saturday, Mohammad Keshavarz-zadeh said that the 70th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China has coincided with many international developments which have major impact on the global economy and security.

He said that China, as one of the most powerful countries, has made significant gains and has had a significant impact on world's economy, as the world is confronted with the bullying policies and fragile structure of the United States, on the one hand, and China appears to be trying to expand domain of its economic power by adopting policies of engagement and dialogue as well as economic progress, on the other.

The ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to China said that the initiative of "One Road - One Belt" presented by the President of the Republic of China is very effective.

"Within the framework of this plan there are many grounds for the development of China's relations with other countries, including Iran."

The Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran to China pointed out that China has great potential for strengthening cooperation and should not be ignored by the member states of Silk Road.

***Future of ties between Iran and China

Iran's ambassador to China said that the role of the US-China trade war will not affect Tehran-Beijing relations, any problems will be solved due to the strong political will of the Iranian and Chinese Governments to strengthen relations.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish