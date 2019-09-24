Envoy terms Rouhani UN mission effective for global peace

Speaking to IRNA, Keshavarzzadeh said the international communities are important for addressing important regional and international; issues and the related developments.

Iran is suffering from the US "Economic Terrorism" and Washington has violated international commitments by withdrawal from the nuclear deal, Iran's views are of importance for the international community.

US has adopted its maximum pressure to force Iranians to capitulation, he said, adding that Iranian delegation should be aware of the US cruelties against Iranian nation.

Despite US withdrawal and illegal sanctions, Iran is still complying with its commitments to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action.

But in the framework of the JCPOA, the country has eased some of the limitations, he noted.

Iranian envoy said that whenever the US returns to the the JCPOA, Iran will do so.

Iran is peace-seeking country and offer hands of friendship and brotherhood for safeguarding the Strait of Hormuz, Sea of Oman and the Persian Gulf, he stressed.

Rouhani said earlier on Monday that the initiative of Coalition for Hope and Hormuz Peace Iran will raise with the UN General Assembly this year serves long-term regional peace, adding that the initiative will be materialized by collective cooperation of the Persian Gulf state.

Rouhani said that the annual session of UNGA will be a suitable opportunity for nations and the great Iranian nation to declare their views.

The meeting is an opportunity to elaborate on unfair and cruel measures which are being imposed on Iranian people and also the complicated and difficult issues the world is facing with, he added.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish