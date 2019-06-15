Chinese scholar calls for boosting Iran-China scientific ties

Ji Jinbiao said in a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Beijing Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh.

In the meeting, he highlighted developing relations between Iranian and Chinese universities and said the Chinese University spares no efforts to play prominent role to help promote scientific relations between the two countries' academic centers.

He also referred to the recent visits made by Head of Iran's Strategic Council on Foreign Relations Kamal Kharrazi and Supreme Leader’s top Advisor and Head of Academy of Persian Language and Literature Gholamali Haddad Adel to Beijing International Studies University and said it indicates there exists suitable relations between the two sides' academicians.

Beijing International Studies University has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Tehran University on scientific and academic cooperation, Jinbiao said.

He went on to say that Beijing International Studies University is to sign an MoU with Dehkhoda Lexicon Institute and International Center for Persian Studies while seeking to sign another MoU with Saadi Foundation.

Given the vital need to to promote Persian language course in Beijing University, he said the course was established 2017 in China.

The Beijing International Studies University is a public teaching and research university based in the city of Beijing, China. Founded in 1964.

9376**1430

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish