Iran's president arrives in Tajikistan on state visit

Dushanbe, IRNA – Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian has just arrived in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan, for the first leg of his official visit to Tajikistan and Russia, accompanied by a high-level delegation.

President Pezeshkian, who had traveled to Tajikistan at the official invitation of President Emomali Rahmon, was welcomed by his Tajik counterpart upon his arrival at Dushanbe Airport on Wednesday.

Several key cabinet ministers and officials, including Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi, Oil Minister Mohsen Paknejad, Finance Minister Abdolnaser Hemmati, and Mohammad Reza Farzin, the governor of the Central Bank of Iran, will accompany the president on the trip.

In a statement at Mehrabad Airport before his departure, Pezeshkian emphasized that enhancing relations with neighboring countries is a priority for his administration, as outlined by Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

“We will pursue this goal vigorously,” he stated.

The president is expected to sign new agreements in Tajikistan to expand cooperation in various sectors, including agriculture, science, industry, trade, transportation, and mining.

