Yemen says US aircraft carrier targeted in Red Sea

Tehran, IRNA – The Yemeni Army says it has targeted American aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman in the Red Sea.

Army spokesperson Yahya Saree said on Wednesday that the aircraft carrier was targeted using several winged missiles and drones.

He said the American warship was preparing to launch an attack on Yemen. It was the sixth Yemeni operation against USS Harry S. Truman, Saree said, without specifying the time period.

According to the spokesman, the Wednesday operation was in response to US and Israeli attacks on Yemen as well as the Israeli regime’s war on Gaza.

The US, along with the UK, began airstrikes on Yemen in mid-January last year for what they described as protecting international shipping in the wake of maritime operations Yemen had launched two months earlier in support of Palestinians in Gaza.

Yemen rejected their claims that its operations posed threats to international shipping, and said the two Western states aimed to support the Israeli regime.

In recent months, Yemen has also launched missile and drone attacks on positions inside Israeli-occupied territories, including Tel Aviv and Eilat Port, in response to the regime’s war on Gaza. Yemen continued its anti-Israel operations even after the regime launched attacks on Yemeni soil.

Yemen has said its anti-Israel operations will continue until the siege of Gaza is lifted.

