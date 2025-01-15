Official says Iran’s oil exports are unstoppable

Tehran, IRNA – Iran’s oil exports cannot be halted, according to Abbas Assadrooz, CEO of the Iranian Oil Terminals Company.

Asadrooz on Wednesday emphasized the dedication of the company’s employees, who he said operate on rotational schedules in remote locations, ensuring safe, timely, and stable execution of operations across the nation.

He noted that the company’s core operations span five provinces – Khuzestan, Bushehr, Hormuzgan, Mazandaran, and Tehran – with Kharg Island serving as the primary hub from which over 90% of the country’s crude oil is exported.

Additionally, Assadrooz highlighted that 100% of Iran’s gas condensate exports are conducted through the terminal in Assaluyeh, while terminals in the north, Mahshahr, and Jask play crucial roles in completing the oil value chain.

Assadrooz described the oil industry as Iran’s most significant economic driver, underscoring its critical role in the nation’s development.

He stressed that the commitment and efforts of his company’s workforce ensure the successful execution of missions in this vital industry.

9341**2050