Iran, Tajikistan ink 13 cooperation documents

Tehran, IRNA – As many as 13 documents on different cooperation areas were signed between Iran and Tajikistan on Wednesday.

The documents were signed as part of an Iran-Tajikistan Business Forum in Dushanbe where Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handcrafts and Tourism Reza Salehi Amiri headed an Iranian trade delegation.

The number of Tajik people visiting Iran hits 8,000 annually and an annual 8,500 Iranian people also visit Tajikistan, Salehi Amiri said in an address to the forum.

He added that the two countries have agreed to increase bilateral visits to 100,000 per annum.

The minister underscored the role of tourism cooperation in giving a boost to bilateral trade between Tehran and Dushanbe, adding that expansion of tourism would lead to more increased trade and creating more jobs.

Samad Hassanzadeh, the president of Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines, and Agriculture (ICCIMA), also addressed the forum, noting that Tehran and Dushanbe can have more expanded cooperation in the areas of techno-engineering, petrochemicals, oil and gas, pharmaceuticals, and health tourism.

He urged the need for Iran and Tajikistan to introduce their tourism attractions, referring to waivering of visa requirements for Tajik citizens by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian which enables Tajik people to travel to Iran from every point of the country.

Hassanzadeh reaffirmed the commitment of Iran Chamber of Commerce to render proper services to Tajik businesspeople so as to pave the way for increased trade between the two nations.

