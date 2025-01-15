Syria’s future has to be determined by its own people: Iranian envoy

Tehran, IRNA – Mohammad Reza Ra’ouf Sheibani, Iranian foreign minister’s special representative for Syrian affairs, has reiterated the need for respecting Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, stressing that the future of the country has to be determined by its own people.

Speaking in a video call with Geir Pedersen, the UN secretary-general's special envoy for Syria, Sheibani urged the need for all the involved parties to refrain from interfering in Syria’s domestic affairs.

The two representatives discussed the latest developments in Syria, especially those regarding an Israeli military aggression which has led to the occupation of further parts of the Arab country. They warned against the reemergence of terrorist activities and violent extremism in Syria and its possible repercussions for the broader region.

Sheibani called on the United Nations to address the violation of religious and ethnic minorities in Syria, drawing attention to the situation of those displaced by the ongoing crisis in the country.

The UN special envoy, for his part, briefed the Iranian side on the measures taken by the United Nations to help resolve the issues in Syria.

