Tehran University becomes member of ‘CERN’

Tehran, IRNA – The University of Tehran has joined the European Organization for Nuclear Research, known as CERN, to cooperate on the Future Circular Collider (FCC).

Kazem Azizi, a Professor of Physics at the Faculty of Sciences at the University of Tehran and a member of the CERN Working Group at the Ministry of Science, Research, and Technology, emphasized the significance of CERN by stating, “CERN is the largest scientific laboratory in the world and a center for nuclear and particle physics research in Europe.”

He also mentioned, “While European countries are the primary members of CERN, more than 70 countries participate in various forms of collaboration with the organization.”

CERN is an intergovernmental organization that runs the largest particle physics laboratory in the world. It was established in 1954 and is located in Meyrin, a western suburb of Geneva on the border between France and Switzerland.

