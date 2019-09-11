Iran's chief of staff of Armed Forces in China

Baqeri's trip is upon the official invitation of Li Zuocheng, Chief of the Joint Staff Department of the Central Military Commission.

Upon his arrival, Baqeri was welcomed by Chinese high-ranking military officials, Iranian Ambassador to China Mohammad Keshavarzzadeh and other Iranian diplomats.

During his stay, Baqeri is to hold meeting with Chinese high-ranking military officials.

Reviewing regional developments, reinforcing military relations and developing cooperation are on agenda of the visit.

Iranian commander is also supposed to visit Chinese industrial centers, to deliver speech for scientific and military elites in China National Defense University and establishing Iran-China joint military commission.

