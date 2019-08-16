Envoy congratulates Iranians’ victory in China Police World Champs

Iranian nine-member team, including 7 police officers and 2 firefighters, received 8 valuable medals in the event.

In his message, Keshavarzzadeh wished health and success for the Iranian representatives.

Iranian athlete Ghaffar Mirzaee grabbed a gold medal in 73-kg of judo.

Meanwhile, Mohammad Azizi bagged a gold medal in the age category of +40.

The Islamic Republic of Iran's Law Enforcement Team consisting of seven athletes has participated in judo, karate, taekwondo as well as Stair-climbing.

