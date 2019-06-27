Iran envoy stresses developing ties with China

Addressing a meeting with representatives of Iranian businessmen in Beijing, Keshavarzzadeh emphasized following up Iranian businessmen's problems by Iran diplomatic mission in China, and expressed hope for consultations with Chinese banking officials to resolve the issue.

Meanwhile, chairman of Iranian residents’ chamber of commerce Etesami referred to economic capacities of south of China and urged Iran to pay attention to its economic relations with this region.

In the meantime, Iranian consular general in Guangzhou elaborated on the economic capacities of southern China namely Guangzhou and Shenzhen.

Earlier, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said, "Other parties should respect Iran's legitimate demands and uphold the balance of rights and obligations under the JCPOA through concrete measures. We also hope Iran will not give up on the deal lightly."

He added: “It is China's consistent position that relevant sides should seek a proper solution through peaceful dialogue and consultation on the basis of mutual respect to uphold regional peace and stability, which is in the interests of the international community."

