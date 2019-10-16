Glory of Iranian architecture of Ganjalikhan Bath in Kerman

Ganj-Ali Khan Historical Complex, including a spectacular bathhouse with the same name, is one of the most beautiful historical sites in Iran’s southeast Kerman province. The Ganjali Khan Complex is a Safavid-era building complex, located in the old center of Kerman. The complex is composed of a school, a square, a caravanserai, a bathhouse, an Ab Anbar (water reservoir), a mint, a mosque and a bazaar. Kerman, Iran, October 14, 2019. IRNA/Abooza Ahmadizadeh.
