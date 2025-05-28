President Pezeshkian congratulates Azerbaijan on Independence Day

Tehran, IRNA – President Masoud Pezeshkian, in a message to his Azerbaijani counterpart Ilham Aliyev, expressed his congratulation on Azerbaijan’s Independence Day.

The Islamic Republic of Iran believes in opening transit routes while respecting the territorial integrity of countries, which can play a significant role in establishing lasting peace and security in the region, the message reads.

Pezeshkian highlighted the historical commonalities and inseparable bonds between the two friendly and neighboring nations, which have paved the ground for advancing bilateral relations.

He further reiterated that the Islamic Republic of Iran, within the framework of the common interests, is determined to develop relations to the level of strategic partnership.

Iran stresses accelerating the finalization of joint projects in various sectors such as transportation, electricity, and gas, as well as increasing the volume of trade and facilitating popular exchanges, he noted.

